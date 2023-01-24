Welcome to January 24th on the National Day Calendar.



In 2014, a group of scientists in Germany ran some experiments to help them better understand the earth’s mantle, or the layer between the crust and the core. They discovered that intense pressure on a substance will pull oxygen out of carbon dioxide, which can create diamonds.



You’re probably wondering what this has to do with today’s celebration. It turns out that of all the ordinary objects they tested the theory on, only one created a diamond: peanut butter. Now don’t get too excited. It’s not as if you’re going to find gemstones in your next PB and J. On National Peanut Butter Day enjoy this diamond in the rough trivia that’s also delicious on toast.