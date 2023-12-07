BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET)— Today we observe National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, marking the anniversary of the surprise attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941.

This day of infamy thrust the United States into World War II, altering the trajectory of the nation and the world. On this morning over eight decades ago, aircraft from the Imperial Japanese Navy Air Service soared over the waters of Pearl Harbor, launching an attack that led to immense loss of life and destruction. Today, the sites at Pearl Harbor stand as hallowed ground, serving as a powerful reminder of the sacrifices made by military service members and civilians.



As we remember the lives lost and honor the resilience and valor of the survivors, the nation comes together to reflect on the enduring spirit of American fortitude in the face of adversity.