NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Pecan Pie Day

Welcome to July 12th on the National Day Calendar.

Pecan pie has been a Southern favorite since the 1800s, though its origins are a bit of a mystery. It all began with a simple custard of sugar, eggs, nuts, sweet milk, and flour in a recipe that was published as Texas Pecan Pie. A version of this pie can be traced to Louisiana in the early 1800s but the Texas version was published in 1897 and folks began copying it ever since. Then in the 1930s, the wife of an executive at Karo syrup company was said to have discovered a new use for corn syrup. She claimed to be the creator of the recipe that is now printed on every bottle of Karo syrup.

It might not be an actual conspiracy but this pie is certainly addictive to anyone with a sweet tooth.

On National Pecan Pie Day, celebrate your favorite recipe that sums up the phrase, as sweet as pie.

Today we also celebrate National Simplicity Day, Different Colored Eyes Day, Paper Bag Day, and Eat Your Jello Day.