In a world dominated by technology and instant messaging, there’s something magical about receiving a handwritten letter.

National Pen Pal Day is a celebration of the connections we make through the simple act of writing and exchanging letters. Pen pals have been bringing people together from different countries, cultures, and backgrounds for centuries, allowing them to share stories, experiences, and dreams. The bonds formed through pen pal relationships can last a lifetime and often lead to lifelong friendships.

So, on this National Pen Pal Day, consider picking up a pen and paper, and start a correspondence with someone new. You never know the impact your words might have, and the friendships you could form along the way