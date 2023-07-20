Today we honor the Keystone State on National Pennsylvania Day.

From the bustling streets of Philadelphia, the birthplace of our nation, to the rolling hills of the Amish countryside, Pennsylvania is steeped in history and diversity. It’s where the Declaration of Independence was signed in 1776, and where the U.S. Constitution was drafted.

But Pennsylvania isn’t just about history. It’s also home to Hershey, the “Sweetest Place on Earth,” and the vibrant, cultural hub of Pittsburgh. The state’s abundant natural beauty can be seen in its state parks, from the Pocono Mountains to the shores of Lake Erie.

Did you know that the Pennsylvania State Capitol building in Harrisburg is often referred to as a “Palace of Art”? It has stunning features like murals, stained glass, and gold leaf decorations that embody the grandeur of the state.

On National Pennsylvania Day, we celebrate the culture, history, and people that make this state a national treasure.