BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Today we celebrate National Pharmacists’ Day, a day to recognize the invaluable contributions pharmacists make to healthcare.

Pharmacists do much more than fill prescriptions; they are medication experts who provide vital healthcare services and advice. They ensure the safe and effective use of medications, counsel patients on side effects, and often catch potential drug interactions. The role of the pharmacist has evolved over the centuries. In ancient times, those who prepared medicinal remedies were revered members of their communities. In the 19th century, with the rise of formal education and training, pharmacists became key figures in the development of new medications and treatments. Today, pharmacists continue to be an essential link between patients and their health goals.

So, on National Pharmacists’ Day, let’s take a moment to thank these healthcare heroes for their dedication and care.