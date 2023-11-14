BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — It’s National Pickle Day!

This piquant treat, often found accompanying sandwiches or as a solo snack, has a history that’s as rich as its flavor. Did you know that pickles have been enjoyed by people for thousands of years? Dating back to 2030 BC, pickling was used by the ancient Mesopotamians as a way to preserve food. Cleopatra attributed her good looks to a hearty diet of pickles, and even Julius Caesar believed that pickles lent physical and spiritual strength to his soldiers.

In the U.S., pickles have been a staple since colonial times. Early settlers and explorers like Christopher Columbus brought cucumbers to the New World, where they quickly became pickled to last through the winter.

Whether you prefer dill, sweet, bread and butter, or even the trendy deep-fried pickles, there’s no denying the enduring appeal of this zesty delight.