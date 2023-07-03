When was the last time you laid out a blanket, packed some sandwiches, fruits, maybe a pie, and set out for an outdoor meal?

If it’s been a while, now is the perfect time because July is National Picnic Month! Originating from the French word “pique-nique,” picnics date back to the 18th century, where they were often elaborate social events with shared meals. But you don’t need a grand feast to enjoy a picnic. It’s more about the act of eating outdoors, feeling the grass beneath your feet, and enjoying the company of friends or family. So this month, pack up your favorite foods, grab a blanket, and head to your nearest park, beach, or even your backyard.

Enjoy the warm summer breeze, and take a moment to connect with nature and your loved ones.