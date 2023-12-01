BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — On National Pie Day, we celebrate one of the most traditional American treats.

But did you know that pie has been around since the ancient Egyptians?

The first pies were made by early Romans who may have learned about it through the Greeks. These pies were sometimes filled with meat and often covered in a reed crust, which was not intended for eating. Pies have come a long way since then, and by the time they reached the American shores, they had already been filled with fruits, nuts, and meats for centuries. Today, whether it’s apple, pumpkin, or pecan, pies are the hallmark of home cooking and can bring any meal to a comforting close.

So, whether you bake it yourself or pick one up from your local bakery, enjoy a slice (or two) in celebration of this timeless treat.