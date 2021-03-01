NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Pig Day

Welcome to March 1st on the National Day Calendar.

In ancient times, the Persian Empire had one of the most terrifying weapons anyone had ever seen on a battlefield: War elephants. This animal was the equivalent of a tank and made the Persians nearly unbeatable.

When the Persian army attacked the Greek city of Edessa, war elephants ran through the streets, destroying everything in their path. But then another animal stopped the giant creatures in their tracks: The pig. Their squeals terrified the elephants and sent them running.

When the Greeks realized this, they began to use pigs in battle. The elephants were rendered useless.

While this may seem strange, keep in mind that a pigs squeal is only a few decibels lower than a jet engine.

On National Pig Day, celebrate the barnyard animal that accidentally saved the course of Western civilization.

Today we also celebrate National Dadgum That’s Good Day, National Fruit Compote Day, National Horse Protection Day, National Minnesota Day, National Peanut Butter Lover’s Day, and Self Injury Awareness Day.