If you’ve ever paid attention to the party food that disappears faster than any other snack on the buffet table, then you’ll know, its pigs in a blanket.

Why are these tiny hotdogs wrapped in dough so darned popular? Maybe its because they remind us of childhood, baseball games with our dad, or the time your family went to the state fair. Or maybe its because there’s some magic formula that makes eating a dozen of them feel better than downing a full sized hotdog!

On National Pigs In A Blanket Day, throw yourself a party and celebrate making these piggies disappear.