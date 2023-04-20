Pineapples have been a symbol of hospitality for centuries and for this reason, they are given to guests as a present. The problem is that not everyone knows how to carve this spiky fruit. Pineapple upside-down cake to the rescue! With its sweet caramelized topping and cherries peeking through the golden rings, your guests will know you thought of them and baked a perfect cake. The origins of this cake date back hundreds of years to when folks cooked in cast iron skillets. A simple way to bake was to line the skillet with fruit and pour batter over the top. When the cake is done, it is inverted on a platter and the results bring an instant smile to camp chefs and home cooks alike. On National Pineapple Upside Down Cake Day, celebrate friendship with a cake that says ‘Aloha,’ no matter where you live.