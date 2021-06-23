NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Pink Day

Welcome to June 23rd on the National Day Calendar.

Some people have streets named after them, others have landmarks, but not many people can say they have a color named in their honor.

Madame du Pompadour, a mistress of Louis XV loved pink so much that a designer created a shade just for her. The color Rose Pompadour became very fashionable with European royalty during this time, which was used for clothing and fine china.

While it may be traditionally associated with women’s fashion, pink has been gaining popularity with men nowadays.

If you’re in the pink today, it means you are in good health, top form or condition.

Though you may prefer to call it salmon, rose, or fuchsia, on National Pink Day, we hope you’re feeling uplifted with good reasons to celebrate.

Today we also celebrate National Detroit-style Pizza Day, Hydration Day, and Pecan Sandies Day.