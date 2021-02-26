NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Pistachio Day

Welcome to February 26th on the National Day Calendar.

When it comes to nuts, some are just plain addictive. Take pistachios for instance. The global consumption for just one year can reach over one and half million pounds. Because they are easily cracked from their shells, most people eat them by the dozens. And that means piles of leftover shells when you are done snacking.

But did you know there are plenty of ways to recycle them?

Some people use pistachio shells as kindling to start a fire. Others line the bottom of a potted plant with them for better drainage.

Salted pistachio shells can make a border for outdoor plants that keep snails and slugs away. And the nuts themselves are full of nutrients for healthy snacking.

With all this good news, National Pistachio Day is the perfect time to get cracking.

Today we also celebrate National Skip The Straw Day and National Tell a Fairy Tale Day.

