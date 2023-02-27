The Arctic Circle is home to the largest four legged predator on earth.

Polar bears are beautiful, but make no mistake they are built for hunting. With super powers such as traction on the ice and the ability to smell their prey from over 20 miles away, most other animals don’t stand a chance. And polar bears are not afraid to take a dip to catch their favorite prey, the arctic seal. They are perfectly camouflaged with a beautiful white coat that is actually made up of translucent hairs. The fur only appears white because it reflects the color of snow.

On National Polar Bear Day celebrate this amazing predator by learning more cool facts.