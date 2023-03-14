The origins of the potato chip are hotly contested.

Some say it was George Crum, a chef that tried to appease a customer who kept sending back his thick and soggy potatoes. This 1853 tale claims that the customer was none other than Cornelius Vanderbilt. The story was later debunked, but one thing is sure, Crum’s Saratoga Chips spread like wildfire. Today potato chips are one of the worlds most popular snacks. Around 11.2 million pounds of them are eaten on the Sunday of The Big Game alone. No matter how you flavor them, from barbecue to cajin squirrel, yes that’s an actual flavor, anyone who cashes in on making them is no doubt in the chips.

On National Potato Chip Day, celebrate by munching on your own favorite flavor!