NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Pots De Creme Day

Welcome to August 27th on the National Day Calendar.

Pots of cream may not sound delicious but pot de creme deserves its own celebration. Think of it as a cousin to creme brulee. Both are made with simple ingredients of cream, eggs and flavorings which are baked in individual ramekins or pots for a super rich and creamy flavor.

Today, most people think of pot de creme as a chocolate dessert though its texture is close to a vanilla custard.

Interestingly, the French have no word for custard which has been around since the Middle Ages. In those days it was used to fill pies and tarts or crustade, and the name became attached to its original use.

By the 17th century people realized that the cream was the best part anyway and pots of cream became a dessert on their own.

On National Pots De Creme Day celebrate getting to the good stuff and serve this decadent dessert with a Viva la creme!

Today, we also celebrate National Just Because Day.

