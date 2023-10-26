BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Today, we celebrate National Pumpkin Day, marking the significance of a fruit—yes, it’s a fruit!—that has woven its way into the fabric of our seasonal traditions.

From jack-o’-lanterns lighting up our porches to the sweet aroma of pumpkin pies wafting through our homes, pumpkins are a symbol of fall’s arrival. These versatile fruits are not just for carving and cooking; they offer nutritional benefits too, being rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

Whether you’re visiting a pumpkin patch, baking a pie, or sipping a pumpkin-spiced beverage, take a moment to embrace the warmth and joy that pumpkins bring to this colorful season.