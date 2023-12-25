BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Today, we celebrate National Pumpkin Pie Day, a dessert that’s become a staple at holiday tables.

While pumpkin pie is closely associated with Thanksgiving, its warm spices and comforting texture make it a perfect treat for Christmas as well.

The origin of pumpkin pie can be traced back to the early American settlers, who filled a hollowed-out pumpkin with milk, spices, and honey, then baked it in hot ashes. Today’s version of the pie evolved from these humble beginnings and now graces our tables with its creamy, spiced filling and flaky crust.

On National Pumpkin Pie Day, whether you’re enjoying a slice with a dollop of whipped cream or trying a new twist on the classic recipe, savor the rich flavors and the nostalgia that this pie brings.