Anyone who has ever adopted a puppy knows they are lots of work.

But most dog lovers know they are well worth the training. When Chloe Johns was only 7 years old, she was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes. Her mother Kathy worried night and day because her blood sugar had to be monitored every two hours. Thanks to a flat coat retriever named Ruby, the girl has a constant companion who can even tell by her breathing whether Chloe needs insulin. The two are inseparable even when Chloe goes to school.

On National Puppy Day cuddle up with your favorite pup and enjoy the sloppy kisses. You never know how this new best friend will shape your life for the better.