NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Radio Day

National Day Calendar
Posted: / Updated:

Welcome to August 20th on the National Day Calendar.

While some inventions are created by just one genius, radio was born from a true meeting of the minds, though they never actually sat down together.

In Germany, the research of Heinrich Hertz proved that electricity could be transmitted wirelessly.

From Croatia, Nikola Tesla provided radio with the Tesla coil. And the first commercially available wireless is thanks to the Italian born Marconi.

It was a Marconi wireless that broadcast the distress signal from the Titanic and it was the military that first used this useful technology. But as wireless came alive, broadcast stations began airing programs in the 1920s featuring news and world events.

It didn’t take long for entertainment to follow and the world became synchronized through the power of sound.

On National Radio Day we celebrate this melting pot invention and the connection it still provides to this day.

Today we also celebrate National Chocolate Pecan Pie Day.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 8/20

Thursday's Forecast: A few storms with widespread 90s

NDC AUG 20

The Wagon Man

Souris Valley Sabre Dogs

Shiloh Christian Football

Wednesday, August 19th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Minuteman Missle 50th Anniversary

Enchanted Highway Additions

Native, Inc. Nonprofit

Healthcare Workers

Cornhole For A Cause

Dickinson Boys Soccer

Minot Football

YHF

FDA Relaxing Regulations

KX Gives Back

Tom's Wednesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 8/19

High School Football

How the fire tornado is formed

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Good Day Dakota links

Furry Friday

Raising North Dakota

Life Hacks

Don't Miss