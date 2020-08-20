NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Radio Day

Welcome to August 20th on the National Day Calendar.

While some inventions are created by just one genius, radio was born from a true meeting of the minds, though they never actually sat down together.

In Germany, the research of Heinrich Hertz proved that electricity could be transmitted wirelessly.

From Croatia, Nikola Tesla provided radio with the Tesla coil. And the first commercially available wireless is thanks to the Italian born Marconi.

It was a Marconi wireless that broadcast the distress signal from the Titanic and it was the military that first used this useful technology. But as wireless came alive, broadcast stations began airing programs in the 1920s featuring news and world events.

It didn’t take long for entertainment to follow and the world became synchronized through the power of sound.

On National Radio Day we celebrate this melting pot invention and the connection it still provides to this day.

Today we also celebrate National Chocolate Pecan Pie Day.