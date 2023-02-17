You never know when a simple act of kindness can make someones day.

At the crowded Seattle Tacoma International airport a lone traveler sat waiting at his gate when a service dog named Cora sat down next to him. The Welsh corgi seemed to be guided straight to the man. Cora’s owner approached and apologized at once, asking if the dog was bothering him. The man was eagerly petting Cora with tears in his eyes as he replied, “No, no. I lost my dog last night.” Cora’s owner explained that the dog has a gift for knowing who is hurting. We hoo-mans may not have this sense, so it never hurts to err on the side of kindness. There are so many ways to change someone’s day, from giving them your place in line to paying for their meal.

On National Random Acts Of Kindness Day we invite you to take a play from a service dog and pay it forward with good will.