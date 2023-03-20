Ravioli is one of Italys most popular pastas, and its no surprise that it has made its way around the world.

While the recipe showed up in cookbooks in the 14th century, most people cooked and served them in a broth. The tomato sauce we know and love was not introduced until tomatoes made their way from the New World to Italy in the 16th century. Ravioli comes from the Italian word for wrapped and these little stuffed pillows wrap up any combination of fillings that you can imagine. On Christmas Eve some Italians choose a traditional filling of pumpkin and almond biscuits, which sounds a bit like our craze for pumpkin spice.

Serve them anyway you please today and don’t forget the toasted rav on National Ravioli Day.