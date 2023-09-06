BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — On National Read A Book Day, we’re reminded of the simple joy and profound adventure found between the covers of a book.

Whether it’s fiction that transports you to another world, a biography that offers a glimpse into someone’s life, or non-fiction that broadens your knowledge, books have the power to change us, inspire us, and even offer solace in challenging times. In an age of digital distractions, there’s something uniquely satisfying about flipping through physical pages, feeling their weight, and immersing oneself in a story. It’s a journey without the need for a ticket or packing a bag.

So, whether you’re revisiting an old favorite or starting a new chapter, take some time today to get lost in a book. It’s a celebration of the written word and its enduring impact on our lives.