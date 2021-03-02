NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Read Across America Day

Welcome to March 2nd on the National Day Calendar.

On National Read Across America Day, we celebrate literacy and the authors who make it fun.

Theodor Geisel was born on this day in 1904. He wrote and illustrated more than 60 books under the pen name Dr. Seuss.

During World War II he even went to war using political cartoons that denounced the tyrants of the day. But he is best loved for his mark on children’s literature and today we honor him with a poem of our own.

From the biggest of big to the smallest of small, books open worlds to every and all. With stories of zazzles and hooplahs and rats, dragons and castles and ponies and cats. Pages of what’s its, who dance with their snoodles. And swim with their frogs and their dizzles and poodles!

Whatever you want, just read something today to celebrate National Dr. Seuss Day!

Today we also celebrate National Old Stuff Day, National Banana Cream Pie Day, and World Teen Mental Wellness Day.