The red rose has long been a symbol of love, affection, and beauty.

From ancient Greek and Roman mythology to classic literature, red roses have represented the deepest of emotions and the most passionate of romances. On National Red Rose Day, we celebrate this iconic flower and the myriad of ways it has been used to express love and devotion. Whether it’s a single red rose given as a romantic gesture or an entire bouquet presented on a special occasion, the power of the red rose to convey emotion is undeniable. So, take a moment today to appreciate the beauty and significance of the red rose.

Share one with someone you love, or simply enjoy the vibrant color and intoxicating scent of this captivating flower.