BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Today is National Red Wine Day, and there’s no better time to appreciate this timeless drink.

The history of red wine is as rich as its flavors, dating back thousands of years to ancient civilizations. The Greeks revered it as the drink of the gods, the Romans used it in their religious ceremonies, and it even found its way into medieval medicine for its perceived health benefits.

Modern science also speaks to the health benefits of red wine, when consumed in moderation of course. It’s rich in antioxidants, which are believed to help protect the heart. Today, we continue to explore and celebrate the vast variety of red wine flavors, from light and fruity Pinot Noirs to robust and full-bodied Cabernets.

So, whether you’re a wine connoisseur or a casual sipper, take a moment to pour yourself a glass of your favorite red wine and savor its rich heritage