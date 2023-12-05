BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — On National Repeal Day, we toast to the end of Prohibition, a 13-year period in United States history when the production, importation, transportation, and sale of alcoholic beverages were banned.

The 21st Amendment, ratified on this day in 1933, repealed the 18th Amendment, lifting the ban and once again making it legal to enjoy a drink. Prohibition was a contentious time that saw the rise of speakeasies and bootlegging. It also sparked a fierce debate on personal freedom, economics, and the role of government. The repeal was a reason for celebration, symbolizing a wet victory for many who opposed the dry mandate.

Today, bars across the country commemorate this day with drink specials and vintage flair. So if you’re of legal age, raise a glass in celebration of this historical turning point.