NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Road Trip Day

Welcome to May 28th on the National Day Calendar.

When it comes to road trips there are two kinds of travelers: the tourist and the pilot.

The tourist likes to take their time. They’re looking for those lesser known sights found on the road less travelled. Tourists stop more often for snacks and any handwritten sign advertising local treats.

The pilot, on the other hand, is on a mission. Program the GPS with minimal stops so that passengers arrive ahead of schedule, even when they’re protesting for more potty breaks or a ride on the giant dinosaur!

No matter which kind of traveler you are, Pilot Flying J travel centers have got you covered.

They are the founders of today’s celebration and they offer an app for planning a route that has plenty of fuel, food, and travel necessities along the way.

Celebrate the journey that brings families together on National Road Trip Day.

Today we also celebrate National Beef Burger Day, Brisket Day, Hamburger Day, Don’t Fry Day, and Cooler Day.