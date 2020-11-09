NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Roasting Month

National Day Calendar
Posted: / Updated:

Welcome to November 9th on the National Day Calendar.

If cooking the Thanksgiving Meal is already stressing you out, one thing should ease your mind: roasting the turkey is the easiest part. And if you’re still not convinced, we are giving you all month to practice as November is National Roasting Month.

This low and slow cooking method brings out flavor in meats and even vegetables and since it all goes together in one pan, you can prepare a delicious meal fast and let the oven do all the work.

Most recipes start with meat or veggies and some simple seasonings such as parsley, sage, rosemary and thyme. Add salt and a layer of tin foil and your meal will be fork tender in only a few hours.

The best part of roasting is the way your kitchen smells and the hardy meals will call your family to the table all on their own.

During National Roasting Month try this easy way to add coziness to your kitchen.

Today we also celebrate National Scrapple Day, National Louisiana Day, and Microtia Awareness Day.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 11/9

Monday Weather: Cold with light snow for some

NDC NOV 9

Kenmare Honkers Volleyball

Abbey Kubas

Beulah Miners Volleyball

Plays of the week

Minot flood control update

Trinity Health dealing with shortages

Structure shift in the Minot City Council

Robert One Minute 11-8

COVID-19 ND Watch 11-8-20

WDA Swimming Regionals

Football Playoffs

Protesters at the rally

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 11-7-20

Robert One Minute 11-7

Rally for President Trump at the Capitol

COVID-19 ND Watch 11-7-20

Beach Football

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Good Day Dakota links

Furry Friday

Raising North Dakota

Life Hacks

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss