NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Rocky Road Day

Around the time of the Great Depression, ice cream makers William Dreyer and Joseph Edy decided to try something new.

Up until then, ice cream came in basic flavors, but a new refrigeration technology allowed for more ingredients to get mixed in.

They dubbed their creation Rocky Road, which had walnuts and marshmallows swirled into chocolate ice cream. This was a nod to the difficult times people were facing, and this silver lining flavor was a huge hit.

At this point we should mention that Dryer was likely forgiven by his wife for using her sewing scissors to snip up the marshmallows in the first test batch.

On National Rocky Road Day, celebrate the good things in life and the small things that make the road a little smoother.

