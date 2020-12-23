NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Roots Day

Welcome to December 23rd on the National Day Calendar.

There’s no doubt we have all become a little more interested in our roots.

DNA testing has doubled in popularity since companies began offering a glimpse at a much longer span of our genealogy. These kits offer valuable health information, a view of how and where our forefathers migrated and a sense of our personal identity. Today, we encourage you to dig a little deeper.

After all, you may have a valuable source of living history right in your own family circle. Stories, photos and memorabilia mean so much more when they are shared with the people who actually collected them.

On National Roots Day, tend to your own family tree with the ones who can help you find the most meaning.