NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Roots Day

National Day Calendar
Posted: / Updated:

Welcome to December 23rd on the National Day Calendar.

There’s no doubt we have all become a little more interested in our roots.

DNA testing has doubled in popularity since companies began offering a glimpse at a much longer span of our genealogy. These kits offer valuable health information, a view of how and where our forefathers migrated and a sense of our personal identity. Today, we encourage you to dig a little deeper.

After all, you may have a valuable source of living history right in your own family circle. Stories, photos and memorabilia mean so much more when they are shared with the people who actually collected them.

On National Roots Day, tend to your own family tree with the ones who can help you find the most meaning.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Wednesday's Forecast: Relaxing wind and frigid temperatures

sacred pipe resource center

NDC DEC 23

WDA Wrestling

WDA Swimming

Class B Basketball

WDA Basketball

Bottineau Caroling

Special wishes 4

Tuesday, December 22nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Fed. Flood Money

ATW: Class A Basketball Preview

ATW: Class B Basketball Preview

ATW: Rapid Testing in Sports

ATW: Injury Rehab for High School Athletes

Velva Girl's Basketball

Class B Basketball

WDA Basketball

Wrestling

Barriers to Justice

More Video

Good Day Dakota links

Furry Friday

Raising North Dakota

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories