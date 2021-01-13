NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Rubber Ducky Day

Welcome to January 13th on the National Day Calendar.

In 1970, when a celebrity puppet from Sesame Street proclaimed his love for an unknown rubber ducky, a new star was born. This meteoric rise began long before then, however, as the rubber ducky was already paying her dues in the late 1800s.

She saw transformational times during World War I and II, when rubber was rationed and the new ducks were fashioned in vinyl and plastic.

Adored by Queen Elizabeth and kids around the world, rubber ducky’s star reached new heights when her song made it to number 16 on the Billboard charts. She was inducted into the Toy Hall of Fame in 2013, where only 52 other toys enjoy this status.

On National Rubber Ducky Day, squeeze in some bath time fun and find out why this diva is still the one!

Today we also celebrate National Peach Melba Day, National Sticker Day, Korean American Day, and Stephen Foster Memorial Day.