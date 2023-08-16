Today, we celebrate National Rum Day. Rum, a spirit distilled from sugarcane or molasses, has a history as rich as its flavor. Originating in the Caribbean in the 17th century, it quickly gained popularity worldwide, becoming a staple on British naval ships and playing a significant role in the American Revolution.



One of the lesser-known tales about rum involves the ‘rum-runners’ during the Prohibition era. These skilled sailors would load up their boats with rum from the Caribbean and skillfully navigate their way to the thirsty shores of the United States, all while dodging the Coast Guard.

On National Rum Day, we celebrate this versatile spirit that can be enjoyed neat, on the rocks, or as the base of many classic cocktails. Whether you prefer a Dark and Stormy, a Daiquiri, or a classic Mojito, there’s a rum drink out there for everyone.