BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Today, we celebrate National Sandwich Day, an ode to the culinary masterpiece that has satisfied appetites for centuries.

The sandwich, a convenient layering of ingredients between slices of bread, traces its modern name to John Montagu, the 4th Earl of Sandwich. Legend says the Earl ordered meat tucked into bread to avoid leaving his gambling table, creating an easy-to-eat meal without the need for utensils. Today, from the classic PB&J to intricate gourmet creations, sandwiches mirror the diverse palates and cultures of the world. Think about the spicy Banh Mi from Vietnam, the savory Tortas from Mexico, or the beloved American Reuben.

Sandwiches have evolved into an art form, representing regional tastes and histories on a plate.