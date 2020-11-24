NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Sardines Day

National Day Calendar
Posted: / Updated:

Welcome to November 24th on the National Day Calendar.

While the Stinson Seafood plant in Prospect Harbor, Maine, closed its doors in 2010 after 135 year of producing the nations most sardines, this nutritious little fish is still being celebrated. They were once found in abundance around the island of Sardina in the Mediterranean Sea.

Today, they are still found in cans packed in oil, tomato sauce, or mustard. Because sardines are at the bottom of the food chain they tend to be free of the contaminants such as mercury that are found in larger fish.

Full of Omega 3 fatty acids and other important nutrients, this silvery fellow packs a nutritious punch. And while they may be swimming upstream in terms of popularity, on National Sardines Day we celebrate this tiny fish that’s ready to make a comeback.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

National Anthem

NDC NOV 24

Tuesday, November 24th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Morning Forecast - Dave Holder

Minot Girl's Hockey

Minot Wrestling

Real ID Deadline

Minot Exec. Orders for Hospitality

Buddy Games

KX Convo: Mikalah Auer

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/23

Holiday Plans

Fighting Over Sioux

ATW: COVID & Athletes

Thanksgiving Plans

Air Force Nurses

ATW: Century Football

ATW: Minot Precautions

Boutique Hub

Tom's Monday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 11/23

Small Business Saturday

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Good Day Dakota links

Furry Friday

Raising North Dakota

Life Hacks

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss