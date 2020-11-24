NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Sardines Day

Welcome to November 24th on the National Day Calendar.

While the Stinson Seafood plant in Prospect Harbor, Maine, closed its doors in 2010 after 135 year of producing the nations most sardines, this nutritious little fish is still being celebrated. They were once found in abundance around the island of Sardina in the Mediterranean Sea.

Today, they are still found in cans packed in oil, tomato sauce, or mustard. Because sardines are at the bottom of the food chain they tend to be free of the contaminants such as mercury that are found in larger fish.

Full of Omega 3 fatty acids and other important nutrients, this silvery fellow packs a nutritious punch. And while they may be swimming upstream in terms of popularity, on National Sardines Day we celebrate this tiny fish that’s ready to make a comeback.