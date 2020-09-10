NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National School Picture Day

Welcome to September 10th on the National Day Calendar.

School may look different these days but one thing is for sure: school pictures are priceless for preserving your look.

Nothing is more fun than remembering an era through the fashions and hairstyles of days gone by. And if you’re brave enough to share them on social media, you may spark a virtual trip down memory lane with classmates and those who remember you best.

Give your grade schooler some encouragement by sharing old photos and offering tips on how to look their best.

Not to worry, their kids will be smirking at them all too soon. And if your school is not open just yet, you may want to celebrate with a casual photo shoot from home.

On National School Picture Day enjoy the awkward moments in living color that captured your look for better or worse.

Today we also celebrate National TV Dinner Day and National Swap Ideas Date.