BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — On National Science Fiction Day, we pay tribute to the genre that has expanded our horizons and challenged our perceptions of reality.

But did you know the roots of this day are as otherworldly as the stories it celebrates? The date was chosen to correspond with the birthday of Isaac Asimov, one of the titans of science fiction. Asimov’s works, alongside others like Arthur C. Clarke and H.G. Wells, have not only entertained but inspired generations of scientists, inventors, and explorers. These visionaries imagined impossible worlds, incredible technology, and pondered the great “what ifs” of the universe.

Their stories often reflected society’s hopes, fears, and moral dilemmas, using the future as a canvas to address the present. And while we may not have flying cars or cities on Mars yet, many modern conveniences were once mere figments of a writer’s imagination.

From submarines to space travel, science fiction has often preceded science fact.