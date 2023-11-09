BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Let’s talk about scrapple, a dish that originated in the 17th and 18th centuries among Dutch settlers in Pennsylvania.

At its heart, scrapple is about resourcefulness. Faced with the necessity to use as much of the butchered animal as possible, settlers combined pork scraps with cornmeal and spices, forming a semi-solid loaf. Sliced and fried until crispy, scrapple became a beloved breakfast staple, especially in the Mid-Atlantic states. While it may be an acquired taste for some, for many, scrapple represents tradition, history, and a connection to the past.

So if you’re feeling adventurous today, give this historic dish a try and appreciate the resourcefulness of those who came before us.