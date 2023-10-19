BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — It’s National Seafood Bisque Day, a day to relish the delectable flavors of the sea blended into a creamy, savory soup.

Seafood bisque is a French dish, known for its rich and velvety texture, made with crustaceans like lobster, crab, shrimp, or crayfish. The process involves simmering the shells in the broth to extract maximum flavor, creating a depth that is both intense and comforting. Whether it’s a cozy night in or a fancy dinner out, a bowl of seafood bisque can make any meal feel special. The symphony of sea flavors melded with cream and a touch of sherry or cognac creates a culinary experience that is both indulgent and comforting.

So, let’s celebrate today by enjoying a bowl of this luxurious soup and appreciating the ocean’s flavorful gifts.