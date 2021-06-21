NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Selfie Day

Welcome to June 21st on the National Day Calendar.

Selfies continue to rise in popularity as folks cant seem to resist sharing every aspect of their lives.

Nowadays, there are even categories of selfies that express our favorite moments. There are duck face selfies which need no explanation and selfies we take in the car. Foodie Selfies which show off our good taste in meals, and Pet Selfies that may capture how much we look like our pets. Travel Selfies are a given for showing off that we were there moment and Celebrity Selfies are a big boost on Social Media.

If you’re looking extra glamorous or buffed out at the gym, Selfies capture that air of confidence. And perhaps most popular of all are the Bestie Selfies who always make us look and feel our best no matter what we are up to.

On National Selfie Day, celebrate sharing what you care about the most.

Today we also celebrate National Peaches ‘N’ Cream Day, Day of the Gong, Go Skateboarding Day, National Daylight Appreciation Day, and National Arizona Day.