NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National S’mores Day

The next time you’re sitting around a campfire enjoying a toasted marshmallow with melted chocolate between two graham crackers consider telling the yarn of the fellow who started it all.

By some accounts that would be Alec Barnum, who created the first s’mores in the late 1800s. But not much is known about this entrepreneur except that his sticky trail can be found across the internet with all kinds of myths and legends.

You could also cite the recipe published in 1927 in The Trampling and Trailing With The Girl Scouts, though they were not the first to toast a marshmallow.

Even the ancient Egyptians had a recipe for that. One thing is certain, we are a nation obsessed with this triple flavor combo that appears in cupcakes, brownies and even martinis.

However you like to celebrate National S’mores Day, the origin story is up for grabs.

