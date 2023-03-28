If you’ve ever been to the Minnesota State Fair, then you know just about everything tastes better on a stick.

And nothing beats this method for food on the go, while you casually stroll through exhibits. It may seem like a uniquely Midwestern thing to put corn, Nashville hot chicken or even cookie dough on a skewer, but this practical solution goes way beyond geography. It turns out that even gorillas use sticks for their meals by dipping them into an anthill. And cooking shish kabob over an open fire can be traced back to the invention of fire.

On National Something On A Stick Day consider your connection to the caveman, and count yourself lucky for hotdogs and marshmallows that don’t have to be hunted or gathered.