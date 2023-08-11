BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — It’s time to celebrate a special day dedicated to the joys of parenthood – National Sons and Daughters Day.

There’s a unique bond between parents and their children, one that’s filled with endless love, warmth, and sometimes a fair bit of patience. Today, we’re acknowledging that beautiful relationship and the happiness it brings to our lives. Whether your child is still growing or all grown up, they always remain your little ones. They’re the embodiment of your hopes and dreams, the carriers of your legacy. And while we should let them know how much they mean to us every day, today, we take extra time to appreciate them, to cherish the memories, and to strengthen the bond that we share.

So on National Sons and Daughters Day, give your children an extra hug, spend quality time with them, share stories, and make new memories. It’s the best gift you can give and receive.