There are many one named celebrities out there, but none as big as Sue.

She’s a big deal. Literally. Sue the T Rex is the largest and most intact fossil of the dinosaur species ever found. The discovery was made in the South Dakota Badlands in 1990 by Susan Hendrickson, who lent the T Rex her name. Sue the dinosaur, not the person is over 40 feet long and 13 feet tall at the hip. The fossil was in such good shape that museums got into a bidding war over it. When all was said and done, Sue the T Rex sold for over 2.5 million dollars.

On National South Dakota Day, celebrate the Mount Rushmore State from the Badlands to the Black Hills and everything in between.