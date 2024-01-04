BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — On National Spaghetti Day, we celebrate one of the most beloved and versatile foods in the world.

But did you know that the origins of spaghetti are as tangled as the dish itself? While commonly associated with Italy, the earliest references to a similar food date back to 12th-century China. It’s believed that Marco Polo brought the concept back to Italy, where it evolved into the spaghetti we know today. In the 19th century, with the advent of tomato sauce, spaghetti transformed from a simple meal to a culinary staple. Today, whether it’s topped with a classic marinara, a rich Bolognese, or a simple aglio e olio, spaghetti is celebrated for its simplicity and its ability to bring people together.

So, go ahead and serve up a steaming plate of this beloved dish, and as you twirl your fork, remember the long journey those noodles have taken to become a global favorite.