The Spanish rice dish known as Paella, has an interesting history.

Rice was first brought to Spain by the Moors around 1,200 years ago. Because of this, the word for rice or arroz does not come from Latin, but rather from Arabic. Then there’s the word paella itself which refers to the pan in which the meal is cooked. The word comes from the old French for pan or paelle. Are you following along? Good. Because there’s more. Some people claim that the word paella is a contraction of para ella, which means for her, because the man who supposedly came up with the recipe did so for his love.

