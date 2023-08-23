BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — It’s National Sponge Cake Day.

Sponge Cake is a delightful treat that dates back to at least the Renaissance, known for its airy texture resembling a sea sponge. However, did you know that the modern version of the sponge cake didn’t come into existence until the invention of baking powder? In the 1840s, English food manufacturer Alfred Bird invented baking powder as a leavening agent to make breads and cakes rise in the oven. This was a game-changer for sponge cakes, giving them the light and fluffy texture we know and love today. And while sponge cakes are enjoyed worldwide, with variations from the British Victoria sponge to the Japanese Castella, they all share that common delightful texture. Whether it’s served with a dusting of powdered sugar, fresh fruit, or a layer of cream, a well-made sponge cake is a thing of beauty.

So today, indulge in a slice or two of this delightful dessert and let the texture melt in your mouth