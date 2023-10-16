BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — It’s National Sports Day, a day that unites us through the excitement and camaraderie of athletic competition.

Whether you’re an avid sports player, a passionate fan, or someone who just enjoys a friendly game now and then, today is all about embracing the wide world of sports. Sports have the incredible power to bring people together, teach valuable life skills, and promote physical and mental well-being. From the local fields and courts to the grand stadiums and arenas, the spirit of competition is alive and well, fostering community and encouraging personal growth. So, lace up your sneakers, grab a ball, and hit the field, or cheer on your favorite team from the sidelines.

Today is about celebrating the impact of sports on our lives and the connections they help us build.