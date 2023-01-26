Welcome to January 26th on the National Day Calendar.



Frida Kahlo was smitten from the moment she set eyes on a mural created by Diego Rivera. 15 years later they were formally introduced and they fell in love and were married. Their rocky relationship had many ups and downs, however, the impact they had on one another’s art was enormous. Individually, they became two of the greatest artists of the 20th century, but it was their mutual love for one another that fueled their creativity.



On National Spouses Day, celebrate the partners who stick with you through thick and thin. As Frida put it, You deserve someone who brings you hope, coffee, and poetry.